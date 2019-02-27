Dennis Richardson, Oregon secretary of state and former candidate for governor, died at his Central Point home Tuesday night, his office announced Wednesday. He was 69.
"Dennis passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends," according to a statement from Leslie Cummings, deputy secretary of state.
"If you spent time with Dennis, it wouldn’t be long before he shared with you his personal motto of “Pro Tanto Quid Retribuamus,” which means: Having been given much, what will you give in return? This philosophy influenced every aspect of Dennis’ life and became the hallmark by which many knew him," her statement said.
Richardson was the first Republican secretary of state in Oregon in nearly four decades. Gov. Kate Brown ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in his honor.
U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, Oregon's only Republican U.S. representative, sent his condolences to Richardson's family.
"I am so saddened to learn of Secretary of State Dennis Richardson’s passing," the statement said. "Dennis was such a kind, caring, and thoughtful friend. A wonderful public servant, and a deeply loving husband and parent. Dennis’ quiet competence and civility is such a rarity in today's world. I feel blessed to have known and worked with him for so many years. Mylene and I are sending our prayers to Cathy and their children. Dennis served his country with honor and his body of work leaves Oregon better for the next generation."
