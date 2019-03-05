SALEM - Peter Courtney, a fixture in Oregon politics, stunned the Capitol Tuesday morning by announcing he was taking a medical leave. He said he will turn over his duties as Senate president to Sen. Laurie Monnes Anderson
"Under the advice of my doctors, I am taking a medical leave of absence for 10 days," he said in a message to fellow senators Tuesday morning
"I look forward to returning to the Senate in full health and continuing our work together this session," he said
This story will be updated.
