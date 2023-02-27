HILLSBORO — A Portland General Electric worker has been arrested for driving under the influence after he reportedly tore out a utility pole in a crash.
In a press release, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies Saturday night, Feb. 25, responded to a hit-and-run at Northwest Glencoe Road and Northwest Zion Church Road, north of Hillsboro. Around 9:30 p.m., they found “a utility pole sheared off and utility lines across the roadway,” the release said.
Deputies followed a trail of fluid left in the roadway, presumably from the vehicle that crashed into the pole. About 30 minutes later, they responded to a crash 15 miles away at Southwest Patton Valley Road and Southwest Dundee Road. The fluid trail led to this location, according to the sheriff’s office.
An overturned utility truck in a ditch.
Deputies found a PGE utility truck on its side in a ditch. The driver, 32-year-old Quenton Berger of Hillsboro, reportedly told deputies he lost control of his truck and had to swerve to avoid an oncoming car.
Deputies determined Berger’s blood alcohol content was 0.16%, twice the legal limit, and Berger was arrested under two charges: driving under the influence and hit-and-run.
A spokesperson with Portland General Electric said the company is pursuing an internal investigation.
