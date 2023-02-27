HILLSBORO — A Portland General Electric worker has been arrested for driving under the influence after he reportedly tore out a utility pole in a crash.

In a press release, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies Saturday night, Feb. 25, responded to a hit-and-run at Northwest Glencoe Road and Northwest Zion Church Road, north of Hillsboro. Around 9:30 p.m., they found “a utility pole sheared off and utility lines across the roadway,” the release said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.