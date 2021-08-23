COVE — It was a battle of etiquette at the Cove Cherry Fair polite pie-eating contest.
Contestants braved the wet conditions to take part in one of the more unique competitions at the annual Cherry Fair on Saturday, Aug. 21. Throughout a day full of vendors, yard sales, live music and other festivities, the cherry pie eaters competed for the title of most polite.
“It’s good pie,” contestant Stephen Hendrickson said. “I really want to exhibit what I practice and put to value in life, but the pie is also delicious.”
Roughly 20 participants from various age groups gathered at the Cherry Fair for the polite pie-eating contest. The event preceded the hands-free pie-eating contest and the cherry pit-spitting contest. The objective was for the contestants to finish their slices of pie, not the quickest, but in the most polite manner. Those taking part pulled out all the stops in order to be the most courteous.
Hendrickson, the winner of the “most adorable pie eater” category, relished the chance to enjoy the sportsmanship of the contest. With a rain storm delaying the start of the event, the competitors gave their best effort to remain amiable.
“The conditions were tough, we have some wet bottoms, but I’m not complaining,” Hendrickson said.
Several high school students elevated their politeness, handing out plates and silverware to the other contestants. The onlooking judges made note of those efforts, while other contestants conversed and got to know one another. Despite their efforts, the group finished as runner-ups in every category.
“We got robbed, but we’ll get it next time,” Ryan Jackson said. “At the end of the day, what can you do?”
At the conclusion of the contest, youngster Cayden Sandberg was named most refined pie eater, while Hendrickson won most adorable and Arie Tromp van Holst was awarded best dressed.
“The pie is absolutely wonderful,” contestant Scott Stevenson said. “It’s a combination of all parts of the experience, from the nature of the pie itself to the wonderful company.”
The polite pie-eating competition was just one of the many festivities at the Cove Cherry Fair, with a fun run and parade getting things started in the morning. The community of Cove and surrounding towns came out in full for the city’s annual cherry fair.
