PORTLAND — From its conception, the new mass timber roof at Portland International Airport was meant to evoke a walk through a Pacific Northwest forest.

Wood for the impressive nine-acre, 9,000-ton roof came largely from sustainably managed forests in Oregon and Washington. A curved lattice structure, interspersed with large oval skylights, gives the impression of being outdoors beneath a thick canopy of trees.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.