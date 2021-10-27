featured River cruise ship beaches in Columbia Park near blue bridge in Kennewick Tri-City Herald Oct 27, 2021 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KENNEWICK, Wash. — In an unusual sight, a Columbia River cruise ship was beached near the blue bridge in Kennewick, Washington, on Friday, Oct. 22.Crew members of the American Song cruise ship called Kennewick firefighters a little after 6:30 p.m. about a passenger with a serious medical problem, according to Fire Chief Chad Michael.The cruise ship captain nudged the five-deck ship up against the Columbia Park shoreline, just west of the bridge, Kennewick firefighters said on Facebook.Firefighters were able to walk onboard using a gangplank through a hatch that opened at the ship’s bow.A cruise line nurse helped the patient get to the Kennewick medics, who look the person to a Tri-Cities hospital.The firefighters credited both the people onboard for noticing the medical emergency, and the captain for getting the ship close enough to shore to easily get the patient.The American Song ship is part of the Columbia and Snake Rivers Cruise for USA River Cruises. The ship travels between Portland and Clarkston, stopping in Richland and offering tours in Pendleton. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cruise Ship Captain Kennewick Fleet Firefighter Ship Patient Beach Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Would you like to receive our headline news? Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
