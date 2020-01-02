RICHLAND, Wash. — Thousands of blowing tumbleweeds trapped cars driving on State Route 240 northwest of Richland on New Year’s Eve.
The tumbleweeds were so deep and so thick that the state Department of Transportation had to bring out plow trucks to clear the roadway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The highway was closed for about 10 hours, from Tuesday evening through about 4:30 a.m. New Year’s Day.
WSP Trooper Chris Thorson posted on Twitter about 8:30 p.m. that several cars had become trapped in tumbleweeds.
One driver called the state patrol to report that she had abandoned her car in a ditch and gotten a ride with another driver, but the tumbleweeds were so deep that the state patrol had not been able to find her car by 2:30 a.m.
The state Department of Transportation plow trucks were leaving piles of the weeds along the roadsides 20 to 30 feet high in places, Thorson said.
“No collisions. No injuries,” Thorson posted about 2:30 a.m. “The plow truck drivers also did a great job of working around abandoned vehicles without hitting them, which was a daunting task as they were very hard to see in the thick brush.”
After daylight, Department of Transportation workers found and unburied a car at the side of the highway that had been hidden from sight after plowing topped the roof of the car with several feet of tumbleweeds. No one was in it.
The road closure at its peak was about 20 miles long. Lanes in both directions were closed from State Route 225 about 10 miles northwest of Richland to State Route 24.
The National Weather Station reported wind gusts coming from the west at 30 to 40 mph throughout most of the night in the area.
To the west of the closed section of road is the open land of the Hanford Reach National Monument; to the east is the production portion of the Hanford nuclear reservation.
Hanford workers were alerted through the night to the road closure, with the limited number of workers on duty New Year’s Eve and the early morning of New Year’s Day advised to use alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.