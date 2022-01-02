LA GRANDE — A trial for a Cove man facing sex abuse charges was delayed to the spring.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office on June 25 arrested David Normandy, 32, on a Union County warrant based on a secret indictment. The district attorney’s office has charged Normandy with using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and 12 counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
The indictment detailed accusations of sexually explicit conduct with minors under the age of 14 between October 2014 and January 2020.
The Union County Circuit Court scheduled the 12-person jury trial to start Dec. 13 in La Grande. But Circuit Judge Thomas Powers granted a defense motion to postpone due to ongoing issues with discovery and unresolved pretrial motions.
The trial's new date is May 16.
Powers also granted the defense motion for a lower bail, reducing the amount to $150,000 and setting conditions for release, including prohibiting Normandy to have any contact with alleged victims, their mother and place of residence, and no contact with places where minors are known to congregate.
Normandy is set to appear in person April 22 for a settlement conference.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.