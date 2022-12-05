news michael cmyk

Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff speaks during a press conference Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Fruitland, Idaho's City Hall. Police named three additional suspects in the case of missing 5-year-old Michael "Monkey" Vaughan. Pictured, clockwise from top left, are suspects Sarah Wondra, of Fruitland, Adrian Lucienne, of Toledo Ohio, Brandon Shurtliff, of Kuna, Idaho, and Stacey Wondra, Sarah's husband.

 Leslie Thompson/Argus Observer

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Although no remains were found in the search of a backyard for the remains of a missing 5-year-old, police plan to search a neighboring home beginning Friday, Dec. 2. Fruitland Police on Dec. 1 named three other suspects in the case of Michael Vaughan, who was last seen near his neighborhood on July 27, 2021.

The boy is believed to have been abducted and killed. It is believed he was then buried and moved and a consensual search of a neighboring property will begin tomorrow.

