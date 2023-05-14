 Skip to main content
The seed of an idea

Bootcamp cultivates leadership among Indigenous women through community, connection

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — It was the first sunny weekend of spring, and 18 women representing tribes from across the country were tucked away in the woods on Bainbridge Island, Washington. They gathered together for three days of leadership training at the second annual Native Action Network "A Seat at the Table" Advocacy Boot Camp.

The goal of the weekend was to provide the women with tools and confidence in their ability to be leaders, while also fostering a sense of community between them.

Cecelia

Cecelia FireThunder, Oglala Sioux, spent the weekend with the participants of the advocacy boot camp providing advice and support. FireThunder has been advocating for Native women's rights her whole adult life. “We’re chosen by the spirits to do this work," she said.
Peggen

Peggen Frank, Northern Arapaho and Oglala Lakota, gave an update on the 2023 Washington state legislative session and what it is like to be a lobbyist advocating for tribes around the state. She encouraged participants at the Native Action Network “A Seat at the Table” Advocacy Boot Camp to think about they ways they could make a local impact.
Jessica

Jessica Elopre, Tlingit and Haida, advises the group on how they might be able to successfully get another participant on the giant teeter-totter during a trust exercise over the Native Action Network "A Seat at the Table” Advocacy Boot Camp.
Rez Girls Can Do Anything

Trisha Kautz, Quinault, raises her hands in celebration as the team successfully balances another teammate on the giant teeter-totter during a trust exercise during the Native Action Network “A Seat at the Table” Advocacy Boot Camp.
Solo Work

Jeannette Allen, Niimiipuu (Nez Perce), writes out a one-minute speech during a session on campaign messaging. Allen talked about a the need for a new longhouse in her growing community.
Helping Hands

During a team building trust exercise over the Native Action Network "A Seat at the Table” Advocacy Boot Camp weekend, participants had to help each other onto an oversized teeter-totter and work together to balance it.
Refelection Circle

From left, Trisha Kautz, Quinault; Shannel Squally-Janzen, Puyallup; and Nicole Sims, Nisqually, sit in the reflection circle on the last day of the Native Action Network “A Seat at the Table” Advocacy Boot Camp. "Every single one of you has meant so much to me and I am so thankful," Squally-Janzen said.
Group Photo

After three days at the Native Action Network "A Seat at the Table” Advocacy Boot Camp, the 18 participants from across Washington went from mostly strangers to close friends. “We create sisterhood, we create relationships,” said Melanie Montgomery, Quinault, president of the Native Action Network board of directors.
