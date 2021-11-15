ENTERPRISE — The Joseph Branch Trail Consortium, the nonprofit working to establish a 63-mile trail-with-rails between Elgin and Joseph in northeast Oregon, announced Tuesday, Nov. 9, it has received two grants totaling more than $272,000 that will fund construction of the first trailhead and inaugural trail segment, as well as final planning and design for another 13-mile segment.
The trail has been in the planning stages for about 10 years and will eventually offer a nonmotorized alternative transportation route to Highway 82 in the form of a trail that will run beside existing railroad tracks in the railroad right-of-way owned by the Wallowa Union Railroad Authority. With one end in Elgin, the other will terminate 63 miles later in Joseph.
City officials at each end of the proposed trail are eager to see it accomplished, anticipating economic and health benefits. Elgin, at 1,700 population, has no accessible trails from downtown, according to a press release announcing the grants. Joseph, with roughly 1,000 people, also will benefit from the trail.
One grant, from Oregon State Parks' Recreational Trails Program, will fund construction of the trailhead, which also will serve as a pocket park for the city of Elgin. The trailhead/pocket park will be on a parcel of city-owned land directly across from the train depot in downtown Elgin.
In addition to trail information, the trailhead/pocket park will include an electric vehicle and e-bike charging station (the only one between La Grande and Enterprise), an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking place and an interpretive signage about the area's earliest inhabitants and more-recent history.
The Oregon State Parks grant also will fund construction of the inaugural 0.6 mile of the trail that will be an ADA-compliant path running out of town along the railroad tracks.
A second grant, from the Oregon Department of Transportation's Transportation Growth Management program, will fund development of a detailed refinement plan for the 13-mile segment of the trail between Elgin and Lookingglass in rural Union County on the Grande Ronde River near Palmer Junction. This funding also will support local outreach and education about the trail.
