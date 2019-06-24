BOISE, Idaho — Federal officials have released a draft environmental analysis for a proposal intended to stop rangeland wildfires in a huge swath of the West that hosts cattle ranching and recreation and is home to imperiled sage grouse.
The analysis released Friday looks at the impact of altering or removing vegetation on strips of land up to 165 yards wide and up to 11,000 miles long in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Utah.
The draft released by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management follows the agency's 2017 announcement that it planned the review.
Fuel breaks can cost from $12,000 to $44,000 a mile.
BLM spokesman Ken Frederick says there's no cost estimate yet because it's not yet clear what types of fuel breaks field managers might choose.
Critics say the work fragments habitat and harms wildlife.
Public comments on the analysis are being taken until early August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.