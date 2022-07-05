IMG_0172.jpg
Buy Now

Fireworks on Monday night July 4, 2022, at Wallowa Lake silhouette people paddling their canoes.
IMG_0187.jpg
Buy Now

Shake the Lake firework display illuminates the sky Monday night July 4, 2022, at Wallowa Lake.
IMG_0192.jpg
Buy Now

An array of colors light up the night Monday, July 4, 2022, at Wallowa Lake.
IMG_0150.jpg
Buy Now

Fireworks light up the night sky Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Wallowa Lake Shake the Lake celebration for the Fourth of July.
IMG_0195.jpg
Buy Now

Fireworks launch into the sky Monday night July 4, 2022, and fall into Wallowa Lake for the Shake the Lake celebration of Independence Day.
IMG_0216.jpg
Buy Now

Fireworks reflect Monday night July 4, 2022, on the water of at Wallowa Lake during Shake the Lake.
IMG_0205.jpg
Buy Now

An explosion of color illuminates the sky Monday night July 4, 2022, over Wallowa Lake.
IMG_0217.jpg
Buy Now

Fireworks light up the sky Monday night July 4, 2022, and reflect on the waters of Wallowa Lake during Shake the Lake to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.