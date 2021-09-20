PORTLAND — The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest soon will have a new leader.
Shaun McKinney will become the supervisor for the 2.4-million-acre Wallowa-Whitman, which is based in Baker City.
Glenn Casamassa, Pacific Northwest regional forester for the U.S. Forest Service, announced Monday, Sept. 20, that McKinney will start his new job in late October.
McKinney will replace Thomas Montoya.
McKinney joins the Forest Service from the West National Technology Support Center, where he leads a team providing direct assistance, training and innovative natural resources technological solutions to USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service staff throughout the western United States.
“Shaun has worked in both public and private land conservation, drawing on his background as a fisheries biologist to inform his strategic direction and oversight of a large team tasked with developing and implementing innovative technical solutions for field science staff working on a variety of complex natural resource issues,” Casamassa said in a press release. “His considerable experience in organizational leadership, science-based decision-making, and innovative problem-solving will serve him well as he serves the residents and communities of Eastern Oregon as Forest Supervisor on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.”
McKinney has a masters of fisheries science and statistics from Oregon State University and a bachelor of science from Michigan State University.
“I’m looking forward to returning to the Blue Mountains, where I began my career, to work together with the staff, communities and partners on healthy ecosystems and economies. It will be an exciting next chapter filled with challenges and opportunities,” McKinney said.
