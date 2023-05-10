cdn photo tractorman

Mike Adkinson stands next to the trailer he'll pull in May 2023 to advertise the reason for his journey — to raise awareness for Parkinson's Disease.

 Hailey Hoffman

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Last May, Mike Adkinson of Whatcom County braved a 1,700-mile journey from Washington to northern Minnesota in his John Deere tractor. Exposed to the elements, he faced rain, snow and scorching sun — often finding himself wholly soaked and covered in mud by the end of each day’s travels.

Now, he wants to do it all over again in May.

