UMATILLA COUNTY — Residents of Umatilla County and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have one week left to apply for financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for their losses and damages suffered in the floods from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9.
The deadline to apply for assistance is July 2, according to a press release.
Financial assistance from FEMA for flood losses and damages will not impact eligibility for unemployment, Social Security or Medicaid benefits, the release stated.
Those looking to apply can call 1-800-621-3362, go online to www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or download the mobile app at www.fema.gov/mobile-app.
