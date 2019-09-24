PENDLETON — Kevin Hines, one of the few to survive a suicidal leap off the Golden Gate Bridge, said he wouldn’t have jumped if only one person had tried to stop him.

As he stood on the bridge crying, a woman approached. Hines remembered feeling hope that he wouldn’t have to go through with it, but she only asked him to take her picture. Afterward, Hines took a running start and leapt off the bridge.

Once he cleared the rail, he felt instant regret.

“I realized I didn’t want to die at all,” Hines recalled during a 2016 phone interview with the East Oregonian. “I thought, ‘What have I done? I don’t want to die. God, please save me.’”

Now, he speaks to groups telling them to check in with their friends and loved ones. If you think someone is considering suicide, ask them.

The message that suicidal people often won’t go through with the act if someone expresses concern was top of mind Saturday at the Out of the Darkness walk in Pendleton. Dozens of people gathered at Roy Raley Park to bring the topic of suicide into the light, away from that dark place where taboo subjects sometimes linger.

Many walked for family members or friends who had killed themselves when they couldn’t find their way out of the dark grip of depression.

Corrine Monaco, of Weston, wore a shirt emblazoned with the name of her baby brother, Trevor Smith.

“He was an amazing brother,” Monaco said. “He loved people. He was always encouraging others. He was softhearted.”

Over the years, Trevor had worked as a wildland firefighter and a diesel mechanic. He loved golf, playing guitar, fishing and snowboarding.

His dad, Charles Smith, standing next to Monaco, recalled one Trevor’s most shining moments as a right fielder on the Burns High School 2008 and 2009 state championship baseball teams. Trevor’s catch happened as Burns could win the championship with a final out. An opposing batter took a swing and sent the ball Trevor’s way.

“Trevor got a bead on the ball and got under it,” Charles said. “The catch ended the tournament.”

Trevor struggled with addiction, they said. He conquered it temporarily, but fell back. Then in January, he gave up. Monaco and the 25-plus others wearing Trevor Smith T-shirts on Saturday will miss him mightily.

Nearby, Kyle Warren wore a button with a photo of his brother, Brandon Warren, who ended his own life at age 31. Kyle wouldn’t give details about Brandon’s struggle, but described his brother’s personality and passions.

“He was very outgoing,” Kyle said. “He always had something funny to say. He was very comedic.”

Brandon loved to hunt, fish and go four-wheeling. He left a fiancee and several children. Kyle shook his head and didn’t even try to come up with words to describe the immense loss.

On a table near the registration lay strings of beads in nine different colors. Each hue carries a specific meaning. Purple means the wearer lost a relative or friend to suicide. Orange is for a sibling, white for a child, red for a spouse, gold for a parent and silver for a first responder or military person. Those wearing green struggled personally. Blue indicates support for the cause and teal means they have friends or family who are struggling.

On sidewalks and a basketball court near the registration table, people wrote messages in chalk.

“Storms don’t last forever.”

“Don’t give up hope.”

“So far, you’ve survived 100% of your worst days. You’re doing great.”

Before taking to the River Walk for a trek to Stillman Park, the walkers gathered by the chalk messages to listen to Ryan Price, director of the Oregon chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“You guys are here changing the culture, bringing suicide out of the darkness,” Price said.

Amanda Walsborn, Umatilla County suicide prevention coordinator and the walk chairman, said we must be willing to think about suicide.

“It is such a taboo topic,” she said. “People are afraid to talk about it.”

Check in, she said, with people in your life who might be caught in a gray mist, drowning in hopelessness. She said research suggests that people with suicidal thoughts often change their minds if someone simply asks the question. Consider the case of Kevin Hines, she said, and the woman at the bridge.

In an online health publication called “The Mighty,” an anonymous person described the loneliness of being suicidal.

“You scroll through your phone contacts in your moment of deepest need and believe that there isn’t a single person who would help you without resenting you.”

A single, caring individual can break through, Walsborn said.

Kevin Hines survived his 200-foot plunge from the Golden Gate Bridge, despite a broken back. One kind word could have brought him back from the brink.

“Empathy and compassion are the keys to saving a life,” he said. “Suicide is preventable.”

———

