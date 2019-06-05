Twelve-year-old Atticus Tesch could hardly wait to get going.

Atticus, a sixth-grader at Sunridge Middle School, would soon start climbing Buck Mountain. He and other Outdoor School campers were gathered in the dining hall to get instructions and hear about a new twist in the annual trek up the mountain. On this day, May 24, two medallions would be given to students. One would go to the camper who first reached the top of Buck Mountain. The other would be awarded to the child who found a hidden flag.

Jim Christiansen, who co-founded Pendleton’s annual outdoor school with Vern Willcox in 1971, explained that the flag honored Willcox.

“He told us Vern Willcox had passed away recently,” Atticus said. “He said we would retrieve the flag to give to his wife.”

Friends and family had carried the flag to the top of Buck Mountain in September in remembrance of the beloved teacher. Willcox, who taught sixth grade for his entire 32-year career, loved Outdoor School and he adored sixth-graders.

“Sixth grade is the only class I’d teach — it’s the best,” he said upon retiring to an East Oregonian reporter. “(Their energy) is like popcorn going off all the time. They don’t allow you to get in a rut.”

“Mr. Willcox” looked forward to Outdoor School every spring at Buck Creek Camp, 35 miles northeast of Pendleton. The highlight for him was climbing Buck Mountain with the campers.

After retiring, he continued to volunteer.

Before dying of heart problems last August at age 76, he told his wife, Diane, and his two children that he didn’t want a service. They agreed. This was classic Vern Willcox, Diane said. He disliked the glare of the spotlight, even in death, it appeared.

“We were just going to do a little memorial service in the backyard so we could get closure,” Diane said.

They changed plans, however, when so many people expressed dismay.

“We didn’t realize how many lives he touched just by being him,” she said.

On Aug. 31, friends, family, colleagues and former students gathered at Grecian Heights Park to celebrate his life. The 125 chairs filled quickly and everyone else stood or sat in the grass. They reminisced and sang “Amazing Grace” to the accompaniment of a ukulele. A 21-gun salute honored the Vietnam veteran’s time in the Army.

The guests signed a flag that showed Willcox standing on Buck Mountain wearing his floppy camp hat and a wooden name badge. Buck Mountain, the flag said, “one more time.”

The next month, Diane, Jim Christensen and four others carried the flag to the top of Buck Mountain. Diane picked her way up the steep slope and over a rock face to the top. The 1-mile trek, she said, took her several hours.

On top, the little group gathered to say a few words and sing “Amazing Grace” again. They each scattered some of Vern’s ashes. Before going down the mountain, they hid the flag for sixth-graders to find on the day they climbed up the mountain.

On May 24, Atticus and his fellow campers welcomed the challenge.

The campers got some clues. At the top, they should stand on a pile of rocks, look toward camp and search for the flag under shrubs they see from that vantage point.

Atticus, wearing boots and carrying two water bottles, was raring to go. A runner on the Sunridge cross-country team, he took off fast and made it to the top in about 35-40 minutes, 5 minutes before anyone else. After catching his breath, Atticus began looking for the flag. He stood on a pile of rocks, looked toward camp and examined the terrain. Two other campers had arrived and started to search nearby.

“I looked everywhere,” Atticus said. “I lifted a branch and saw it.”

For his efforts, the sixth-grader received both medallions.

On Monday, he returned the flag to Diane at Sunridge. She thanked him for bringing the banner home. They exchanged stories of their respective treks up the mountain and Diane expressed amazement at how fast Atticus had hiked.

She will keep the flag as a reminder of her high school sweetheart — for a while. The flag will likely end up on top of Buck Mountain next spring for another bunch of campers to find.

