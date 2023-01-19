PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council is considering a local law to restrict parking recreational vehicles in public spaces.
The council at is meeting s Tuesday, Jan. 17, heard the first reading of the new ordinance.
Pendleton's traffic laws do not address RVs parked in public places, but the city's Uniform Development Code prohibits residential use of RVs outside of a trailer park for more than 14 days per year. The proposal for the ordinance would further restrict RVs parked in public places, such as streets or rights of way, not to be used for living purposes.
This ordinance provides some exceptions for parking an RV in a residential area adjacent to property by the lots' owner, with limitations, and for RVs at construction sites. This ordinance does allow sleeping in an RV in compliance with the limitations of the city's resting ordinance but not on streets.
Police department towing and storage costs may increase under the new ordinance.
City attorney Nancy Kerns said the council's public hearing of the proposals takes places at the Feb. 7 meeting.
The council also awarded a contract for $276,407.75 to Precision Paving Plus LLC, of Woodland, Washington, for the Southwest Tutuilla Creek Road sewer line construction project. Staff recommended the city install the new sewer line then recover costs from home hook-up fees in new subdivisions.
And the council authorized the purchase of a new platform aerial ladder truck through a lease-to-own contract with Hughes Fire of Springfield. The fire department will pay $165,675.88 a year for 15 years to buy the truck.
News reporter
I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.
