Oddfellowtemple_003.jpg
Buy Now

A construction worker installs floorboards to a third floor room Sept. 27, 2022, in the Odd Fellows Temple in downtown Pendleton. Developer Al Plute is renovating the building to add 12 apartments. The Pendleton Development Commission approved a $60,000 facade grant and $610,000 upper story grant for the project in March of 2021. The PDC at their Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting postponed a decision on consolidating their upper story, rejuvenation and facade restoration grants into a single urban renewal program, and will discuss the issue further at a workshop Nov. 22.  

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Development Commission considered consolidating its upper story, rejuvenation and facade restoration grants into a single urban renewal award program at its Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting.

"The PDC did not approve the resolution to consolidate grants," commission Associate Director Charles Denight said on Wednesday, Nov. 16. "They want to talk about it more and we ran out of time in the meeting."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.