A construction worker installs floorboards to a third floor room Sept. 27, 2022, in the Odd Fellows Temple in downtown Pendleton. Developer Al Plute is renovating the building to add 12 apartments. The Pendleton Development Commission approved a $60,000 facade grant and $610,000 upper story grant for the project in March of 2021. The PDC at their Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting postponed a decision on consolidating their upper story, rejuvenation and facade restoration grants into a single urban renewal program, and will discuss the issue further at a workshop Nov. 22.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Development Commission considered consolidating its upper story, rejuvenation and facade restoration grants into a single urban renewal award program at its Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting.
"The PDC did not approve the resolution to consolidate grants," commission Associate Director Charles Denight said on Wednesday, Nov. 16. "They want to talk about it more and we ran out of time in the meeting."
PDC Chair Kevin Martin as a result scheduled a workshop for next Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. to discuss the issue further.
"One point hanging this up was (whether) we move the one grant called for in the resolution to every quarter for applications," Denight said. "Last month the PDC approved quarterly grant application cycles, with specific grants available only in two of the four quarters. With this one grant they questioned whether the grant would be available in only two quarters or in all four quarters. They also had other questions to be worked out next week in the workshop."
