“I think MLK would approve.”

Ruth Hall made the comment Monday morning as she gazed around the Pendleton Center for the Arts pottery studio where a contingent of people scrubbed walls, mopped and cleaned brushes. Hall stood on a ladder washing windows. Others worked upstairs in the gallery and theater or outside removing sodden leaves from an outdoor stairwell.

The motto of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is “Day On, Not a Day Off” and these folks embraced the idea with gusto.

Executive Director Roberta Lavadour looked around gratefully. She too thought King would have appreciated the scene and felt the arts center was an appropriate venue for such an effort. The center, Lavadour said, is a place that brings people of all stripes together.

“Everyone feels welcome here,” she said. “There are people in this building today of all political persuasions, of all religious persuasions. They are all here doing something for the common good. That is the essence of MLK’s message.”

Lavadour lined out the volunteers upon their arrival, designating group leaders and pointing to a table heaping with paint, drop cloths, rags, cleaning fluid, buckets, rubber gloves and other supplies. Most had been donated by Zimmerman’s Hardware.

Like a football team in a huddle, they broke and beelined to their assignments. Some headed to the gallery to break down shelving, repair nail holes and put away Christmas lights. Others wiped down baseboards in the theater.

Sisters Jeanne Christensen and Donna Collins worked in the ceramics studio, named after their mother, Alice Fossatti. Fossatti, an artist, died in 2016 at age 102. Her daughters have helped clean the studio for the past several years on the day of service as a tribute to her.

In 1994, Congress passed the King Holiday and Service Act, designating the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday as a national day of service. Karen King, who worked in the gallery on Monday, appreciated the chance to support the arts center.

“It’s part of our community,” she said. “A really important part of our community.”

Kay Bottorf, stacking pedestals on a cart in the East Oregonian Gallery, said the day of service fits well with MLK’s overall message of unity and helping one another.

“MLK was all about service and supporting our communities,” Bottorf said.

It isn’t difficult to find MLK’s own words to back up Bottorf’s statement.

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” he once said.

Not everybody can be famous,” he said on another occasion, “but everybody can be great, because greatness is determined by service.”