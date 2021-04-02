PENDLETON — A Pendleton man is facing charges for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor that police say occurred over the span of several years, according to a press release from the Pendleton Police Department.
Richard James Sheldon, 74, was indicted by a Umatilla County Grand Jury on March 24 on 19 counts, including first-, second- and third-degree sexual abuse and second- and third-degree sodomy, the press release said.
Police began investigating the sexual abuse allegations in February 2020. Police described it as a “protracted and complex investigation” that required detectives execute several search warrants that ultimately “revealed that the alleged sexual abuse occurred over a several year period between 2017 to 2020,” the press release said.
A warrant was issued for Sheldon’s arrest on Monday, March 29, after the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office presented the case to the grand jury, which handed down the indictment. Police arrested Sheldon at his Pendleton residence at 15 SE 11th St. on Thursday, April 1.
Sheldon was then booked in the Umatilla County Jail, where he remains with a bail of more than $2.3 million, according to the jail’s website.
Police said there were several challenges in the investigation.
“Investigations of this nature are complex and take a substantial amount of time and effort to piece together the information and evidence to ensure that offenders are held accountable in a court of law,” the press release said. “This investigation was additionally hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the slow down or the outright closure of key criminal justice facilities.”
The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office is now in charge of the case, the press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.