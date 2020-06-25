PENDLETON — Investigators identified the man murdered near Trailhead Park on Westgate in Pendleton the morning of June 23 as Daniel Wade Self, 47, according to a June 25 press release from the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office.
In the news release, Self is identified as a homeless individual who was recently living in Pendleton.
On June 24, William Harvey Butcher III, 28, pleaded not guilty to one charge of second-degree murder in the Umatilla County Circuit Court after Pendleton police arrested him at the scene of the murder on June 23.
Police have also identified Butcher as a homeless individual who was recently living in the area. He's currently being held on $1 million bail at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton and will appear next on July 1 for either a probable cause preliminary hearing or an arraignment on an indictment.
Court records show Butcher was appointed representation from Intermountain Public Defenders.
"As this case is both a pending investigation and a criminal matter, no further details will be released at this time," a press release from the district attorney's office stated.
