PENDLETON — Open burning season for the city of Pendleton, Rieth Water District, Lower McKay, McKay Dam and Riverside fire districts will close at dusk on June 8, according to a press release from the Pendleton Fire Department.
"Open burning is any burning outdoors including burn barrels, backyard burning, and piles of yard debris that is generated from that property," the release stated. "Burning stumps, field burns, burning trash, commercial waste, demolition waste, construction debris, and bonfires require special permits available from the Pendleton Fire Department at no charge."
Burn barrels within the fire districts are still permitted on "Green Days," which can be determined by calling the county burn line at 541-278-6397 during the closure. The burn line can be contacted at 541-966-0327 during open burn season.
Burn barrels are not allowed within Pendleton city limits any time of the year, according to the release.
Weather permitting, open burning season will reopen on Oct. 1.
For a complete list of burning regulations visit the Pendleton Fire Department at 1455 S.E. Court Ave. or visit our website at www.pendleton.or.us/fire-ambulance.
