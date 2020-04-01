PENDLETON — The Pendleton Police Department arrested a man on Saturday suspected of numerous thefts throughout Eastern Oregon and Southeast Washington, Police Chief Stuart Roberts said.
Jeremiah Atwell, 43, was arraigned Monday on one count each of felony possession and delivery of methamphetamine, but Roberts said his department is currently investigating and contacting other agencies throughout the region after Atwell was arrested driving a stolen vehicle with numerous other high-value items in his possession.
“At this point, everything is pending further investigation,” Roberts said.
Pendleton police were notified Saturday by security at the Pendleton Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue that Atwell had been spotted at the store.
On Feb. 4, Atwell was first identified as a suspect in what Roberts called a “push out theft,” when someone fills a shopping cart with items, sneaks it past door attendants to load and leave without paying, at the Pendleton Walmart.
Pendleton police attempted to pursue Atwell that day, but Roberts said he was able to flee the area before officers could give chase.
With some digging, police were able to connect Atwell with similar incidents at the Walmart in Hermiston and a Home Depot in Kennewick, Washington, where Atwell also eluded police during a pursuit, according to Roberts.
Security employees with the Pendleton Walmart recognized Atwell from the Feb. 4 incident, and he was arrested Saturday while driving a 2016 Nissan Murano stolen from the Yakima, Washington, area along with multiple stolen license plates from both Oregon and Washington.
According to Roberts, Atwell was in possession of high-value tools, laptops, purses, multiple stolen credit and debit cards, “unique collectibles,” such as coins, along with weight scales and less than 3.5 grams of meth.
Atwell was also in possession of lights with adhesive to attach on the inside of a windshield, similar to those commonly used by police in undercover cars, and Roberts said it’s possible he was using these to illegally pull people over.
Atwell is currently being held on $560,000 bail at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton and he’s scheduled for a preliminary probable cause hearing on Monday, April 6.
