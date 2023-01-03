pipeburst_001.jpg
A track hoe sits Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, on the 700 block of Northwest Sixth Street, Pendleton, where a water main broke, leaving some residents without water for several hours.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON —A broken water main on Pendleton's North Hill left some residents without water Monday, Jan. 2.

The line broke on the 700 block of Northwest Sixth Street early in the afternoon, affecting residents around Northwest Gilliam Avenue and Sixth Street.

