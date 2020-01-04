PENDLETON — The railroad crossing at Southeast 17th Street near Southeast Court Place will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in Pendleton, according to an email from city engineer Tim Simons.
RoadSafe is working with Union Pacific Railroad to perform repairs and maintenance on the crossing. The email states there will be a detour down Southeast Court Place to Southeast 12th Street and back up to Southeast Byers Avenue to Southeast 17th Street.
Southeast Emigrant Avenue was closed on Thursday between Southeast Third Street and Southeast Sixth Street while DW Excavating installs a new sewer line for the city. The closure is expected to last until Jan. 24, according to the email.
There are also closures in the area of Southeast Haley Avenue, Southeast Third Street, and Southeast Fourth Street for the sewer project.
