PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock City Council filled a vacancy and appointed a new council president at its first meeting of 2020 on Tuesday, City Recorder Teri Bacus said.
Robbie Young was unanimously appointed to serve out the remaining term until 2022 of Jim Hinkle, who had to resign from the council after moving to Arizona last year, according to Bacus. The council also unanimously appointed Bob Deno as council president, which means he’ll preside over meetings if Mayor Virginia Carnes is ever unable to perform her duties.
Young, who previously filled a vacancy and served as a councilor from May 2017 to December 2018, was the only applicant for the position.
“It’s hard to get anyone to run for any kind of office anymore,” Carnes said. “I guess it’s hard to give your time, and in small towns it’s especially difficult.”
Young has lived in Pilot Rock for the last 45 years, according to her application. Under the application’s section for ideas to enhance the council, she wrote, “To be as open minded as I can and to make decisions for this community which will benefit the population as a whole.”
Young couldn’t be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Deno has served on the council for 14 years and has extensive experience in the community, Carnes said, which prompted his appointment as president to replace Hinkle.
According to Bacus, Hinkle had been elected to the council in 2012 and served as president each of the last three years.
“It’s always difficult when they’ve done such a good job and given their time to the community,” Carnes said of Hinkle. “He and his wife were very involved in the community, and so you haven’t just lost one volunteer, you’ve lost two.”
Bacus also said the council unanimously appointed her as the city’s budget officer for the third consecutive year. As budget officer, Bacus is responsible for preparing the council’s budget, conducting budget committee meetings and submitting information to the state and federal government.
