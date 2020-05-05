PILOT ROCK — A Pilot Rock man is facing felony assault charges for hitting his 20-year-old grandson with a shovel last Friday.
The Pilot Rock Police Department arrested Tommie David Callahan III, 67, on two felony charges, including second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, and lodged him at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime that can carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and 10 months of incarceration if convicted.
According to Pilot Rock Police Chief Bill Caldera, the victim took a video of the incident with his phone that captured the alleged assault.
Caldera said Callahan’s charges are expected to go in front of a Umatilla County Grand Jury on Thursday to decide whether the evidence warrants an indictment.
Court records show Callahan posted bail for the $70,000 he was being held on and was released Tuesday. He is next scheduled to appear for a probable cause preliminary hearing on June 2.
