PENDLETON — Local offender Ethan Pinkham, 38, of Umatilla, ended up back in the Umatilla County Jail last week after a high-speed police chase.

Pendleton police Chief Charles Byram said Pinkham's arrest began with an attempted traffic stop at 9:27 a.m. Nov. 29, when Pendleton Police Department's street and property crimes detective Chase Addleman was working in a police car in the area of Southgate and Interstate 84 and noticed a Honda Accord not showing registration.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.