PENDLETON — Local offender Ethan Pinkham, 38, of Umatilla, ended up back in the Umatilla County Jail last week after a high-speed police chase.
Pendleton police Chief Charles Byram said Pinkham's arrest began with an attempted traffic stop at 9:27 a.m. Nov. 29, when Pendleton Police Department's street and property crimes detective Chase Addleman was working in a police car in the area of Southgate and Interstate 84 and noticed a Honda Accord not showing registration.
When Addleman attempted to make the stop, the driver took off at high speed onto I-84 westbound, Byram said. Another patrol unit joined the pursuit of the tan Honda.
The driver got off the interstate at Exit 199 and attempted to lose the officers by driving through seeded wheat fields. But the suspect's vehicle became stuck after crashing into a fence, Byram said.
Pinkham's speeds reached 100 mph during the pursuit. Police took him into custody and booked him into Umatilla County Jail on counts of felony fleeing, reckless driving, first-degree criminal mischief for the damage to the farmer’s field and fence and a misdemeanor warrant on failure to appear in another case. The jail released Pinkham on Nov. 30.
Police reported no injuries and towed the vehicle from the field. PPD forwarded the case to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
"The officers did a good job," Byram said. "There was relatively mild traffic in a rural area, so they decided to continue the chase. Had it gone much farther, into a more congested area, they would have called it."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.