HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office located a Hermiston woman on Friday after she went missing earlier that morning.
Marlene Jackson, 83, was found safe and was with family Friday after walking down her driveway at West Nelson Lane around 1:30 a.m. and not returning.
Authorities initially sent out a press release asking for the public to be on the lookout for Jackson, who had been last seen by a family member wearing a dark blue jacket and plaid pajama pants, black tennis shoes, and was carrying her purse.
