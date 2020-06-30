MILTON-FREEWATER — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent homicide of a Milton-Freewater man found dead with gunshot wounds north of the city on Tuesday, June 30, a press release from the sheriff's office announced.
The victim was identified as 37-year-old David Garcia-Morales, according to the release.
Sheriff's deputies were initially dispatched around 5:25 a.m. to a report of a man lying unresponsive next to a car off of Elliot Road and about 200 yards south of Stateline Road, the release stated. Garcia-Morales was declared dead at the scene by medics and law enforcement.
Detectives from the Umatilla/Morrow Major Crimes Team are working the case with the help of the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, and the sheriff's office will release more information as it becomes available.
Local law enforcement are already investigating two other apparent homicides in the Hermiston area where the victims were found with gunshot wounds earlier this month, and in March another man was also found dead with fatal gunshot wounds in the Hermiston area.
Last week, Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said the three crimes weren't believed to be connected.
Authorities have reported a total of six suspected homicides in Umatilla County in 2020 so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.