MILTON-FREEWATER — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two male suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint in the Milton-Freewater area Friday morning, the agency announced in a press release.
According to the release, the two men entered the First Stop Mart at 85712 Highway 11 at about 6:30 a.m., when one suspect ordered the store employee to open the store’s safe at gunpoint.
The suspect then fired one round from a silver revolver at an electronic device used for the store’s internet connection. The employee was unable to open the safe and a customer entered the store. The release states the second suspect was “representing that he had a weapon” and then stole the customer’s wallet.
Both suspects then left the store and drove away in a black Honda that may be a Civic or similar model, according to the release.
Shortly after, and about one mile from the store, residents near Appleton and Tum a Lum roads reported a vehicle was on fire in an orchard. The vehicle matched the description of the suspects' vehicle, which, according to the release, was stolen from Milton-Freewater the day before.
Police later learned that one suspect stole a butane torch from the store.
The release identifies the first suspect as a possibly white male of an unknown age who is 6 feet tall. The employee reported he was wearing blue jeans and his face was covered.
The second suspect is identified as a male of unknown age and race who is approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. The employee reported he was wearing blue jeans, tan work boots, a dark-colored ball cap and black backpack. The suspect’s face was covered with a light blue bandana.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery and asks anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 541-966-3601.
