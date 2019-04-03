People have different ways of finding their bliss.

Richie and Sarah Gardner find it in the riffles and rapids of the rivers they kayak. Every day, they say, is a good day to hit the water whether it’s rough water, flat water or anything in between.

The Pendleton couple runs rivers all over the Northwest. On weekends, you might find them on the Selway, the Salmon, the Rogue or in Hells Canyon navigating the Snake. Sarah grew up rafting and kayaking and feels at home in the water, but said her husband is the real water rat.

“Richie grew up surfing,” she said. “He has this innate approach to water that I don’t see very often. He’s comfortable in it. If he flips his boat, he can keep it together more easily than other people.”

Cold doesn’t deter these two. They kayaked on Halloween. They celebrated New Year’s Day by paddling a stretch of the Deschutes.

Though the pair likes the challenges of white water, they also spend plenty of time on their hometown river — the Umatilla. During spring runoff, the river is a different place every day. Both are busy people. Richie works as a silviculturist for the Umatilla National Forest. Sarah is a science lab coordinator at Blue Mountain Community College. They often end their workdays with a leisurely urban paddle.

On a recent afternoon, the couple unloaded their kayaks from their Prius roof rack and carried them from the end of Southeast Third Street, across the Pendleton River Walk and down to river’s edge.

Both pulled on helmets and dry suits with booties and neck/wrist gaskets to keep out the water. Whistles hung from their personal floatation devices (PFDs). They set their kayaks partly into the water and nestled into them, fastening neoprene spray skirts snugly around their midriffs, essentially sealing off the cockpit and making them part of their crafts.

Richie donned nose plugs and paddled off toward a line of whitewater that stretched about three-quarters of the way across the river. He moved back and forth across the froth, carving this way and that in his short, maneuverable kayak. Sarah, in a longer kayak, took a different route. Soon, they paddled side-by-side, cutting smoothly through the gray-green water.

Their journey ended a mile and a quarter downstream where they’d parked Richie’s truck. Later, after reloading their kayaks onto the Prius, they talked about their boating addiction. It’s not just kayaking — the day before, they’d rafted seven miles of the Grande Ronde River near La Grande.

“You get to see things differently than you do from shore or looking down from a bridge,” Sarah said. “When you’re in it, it’s completely different.”

“It’s such a nice end to my day,” Richie said. “It’s amazing that it’s right here. It’s such an underused resource in our town.”

They especially like spring runoff season when the river shape shifts daily. They check the United States Geological Survey website for streamflow information before putting in. The flow this day hovered around 2,000 cubic feet per second. Richie said he’s boated in flow as low as 500 cfs and as high as 7,000. While on the water, they stay vigilant for hazards such as rocks, overhanging branches and strainers, which are trees or branches that allow water to flow through but trap a kayak.

Along with natural hazards, they sometimes come upon manmade obstacles such as shopping carts, bike frames and other trash. The kayakers collected garbage during last year’s spring river cleanup to help beautify the river and make it safer. From a canoe and a kayak, they fished tires, Styrofoam cups, clothing, tarps, grocery bags, liquor bottles and even a full container of tofu out of the river.

While the Gardners love the water, they respect its power, too. They urge aspiring kayakers to do their homework, wear safety gear and know the river ratings.

“It’s pretty easy to mess up and when you do mess up, the river can be unforgiving,” Richie said. “The consequences are real. We’re not fish.”

The kayakers said they take precautions and return as often as they can. Richie waved his arm toward the river.

“It’ll be like this — up and down — for the next month-and-a-half,” he said. “This is the most reliable time to get in it every day.”

He doesn’t regret a moment of time spent on the water.

“There are so many rewards you get from floating down a river,” Richie said. “It’s pretty. It’s exciting. You can challenge yourself or you can relax. You can do whatever you want.”

_______

Contact Kathy Aney at kaney@eastoregonian.com or 541-966-0810.