PENDLETON — The first and most unglamorous phase of the Rivoli Theater renovation is nearing an end. During the demolition process, workers removed almost 150,000 pounds of debris, including a balcony and the 3,250-pound beam that held it in place.

What’s left is a cavernous space that will house Rivoli 2.0 — an homage to the historic theater’s original design with modern upgrades, such as an elevator, steel framing and sprinkler system. The venue will function as a multi-purpose entertainment center for the community.

On a recent afternoon, Andrew Picken, president of the Rivoli Restoration Coalition, gazed into the hushed, dimly lit space with something akin to reverence.

“It’s like a cathedral,” Picken said. “It’s a very stunning space. We’re going to protect the grandeur of this place.”

All that remains of the original interior is a stage and the platform where Picken stood. Below, an earth mover parked on the theater’s dirt floor was dwarfed by the enormous room. On the south side, a mosaic of color indicated where stairs and the balcony had once been. High overhead, a roof with a new waterproof membrane protected the 5,000-square-foot building from rain.

The extra layer likely saved the theater from water damage during the Sept. 29 fire that destroyed a neighboring business. Picken watched the raging fire at We Sell Stuff in alarm, worrying about the Rivoli, the Pendleton Underground and other structures on the block. He observed firefighters on a ladder truck spraying the top of the Rivoli to prevent embers from igniting the roof.

“Not a drop of it came into the building,” Picken said. “The roof is water-tight.”

He said the Rivoli is covered by fire insurance and will eventually have a state-of-the-art sprinkler system installed. But he’s glad no insurance claim was necessary.

The coalition has an energetic cadre of volunteers. Saturday morning, some of them painted the theater’s Main Street facade.

Inside, a pair of Kirby Nagelhout Construction Co. representatives answered questions about the project for members of the public who wandered in to get a look at the theater. During one conversation, Jason Terry, the company’s Pendleton division manager, explained to visitors Fritz Hill and Wes Duchek that excavation will create additional depth for a basement and that a concrete pad and structural steel framing will support the weight of the balcony, stairs, catwalk and everything else.

“Basically, we’re going to build a new building within this building,” Terry said. “Demolition is essentially done. (After excavation of the basement), we start building it back.”

Duchek looked around the gutted space as Terry talked. He remembers coming to the theater as a boy.

“I watched my very first motion picture movie as a kid right up there,” he said, pointing to where the balcony had been. “It was ‘Mary Poppins.’”

The Rivoli opened in 1922 and closed in the 1980s. According to fire maps dating back to 1884, the building earlier housed a Chinese washroom, cigar shop, saloon and barber shop, among other businesses.

Money from Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant, the Wildhorse Foundation, PGE, Umatilla County Economic Development and other donors funded the demolition. The coalition continues to write grants and hold fundraisers.

Completion of project planning, a feasibility study, creation of architectural designs, demolition and other tasks so far total about $500,000. The coalition hasn’t called for bids for the last two phases yet, so the final price tag is difficult to predict, Picken said.

He said the project will progress as funding flows in. The coalition has no debt, and annual expenditures of around $3,000 for taxes, electricity and water. He credits the low overhead to the Pendleton Development Commission, which bought the building for $38,000 in 2012 and gifted it to the coalition. He is grateful.

“We’re not boxed in. There’s no note,” Picken said. “We clearly have a sense of urgency, but we don’t have a sense of crisis.”

He believes the community will ultimately benefit from the performing arts center.

“We are clear about what we’re going to put here,” Picken said. “It’s going to be a multipurpose community event facility that’s going to increase foot traffic, increase economic activity and raise property values.”

Other towns are farther along in this “tried-and-true strategy for economic development in rural communities,” he said, such as the Gem Theatre in Athena and Astoria’s Liberty Theatre.

Pendleton’s theater will provide a venue for movies, performances, parties and other gatherings.

“The idea is versatility and hospitality,” Picken said. “This will be a host facility, not the home of any one local arts group. It’s everybody’s facility.”