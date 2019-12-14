PENDLETON — Paul Daniello looked every bit the classic department store Santa. He sported a red suit, fluffy white beard and black boots. His eyes sparkled with Yuletide cheer.
Despite Daniello’s spot-on depiction of St. Nick, however, this Santa wouldn’t be spending his Saturday talking to small children, listening to their Christmas wishes or handing out candy canes. In the line that stretched along the sidewalk outside the Pendleton Art & Frame, there were absolutely no children, but rather, dogs.
During his four-hour stint, “Santa Paws” sat in a cushy love seat backdropped by snowflakes and posed with 54 dogs and one cat. Breeds ranged from German shorthair to goldendoodle, Labrador retriever to cocker spaniel. Abiding by the spirit of the season, the dogs touched noses and sniffed one another, but mostly refrained from barking or growling.
This is Daniello’s second year as Santa Paws. The event is a fundraiser for the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter, also known as PAWS. Before that, he did the same gig in New Hampshire for a greyhound adoption organization.
PAWS treasurer Robin Harris described Daniello as something of a dog whisperer.
“He’s very good with dogs and people,” Harris said. “When a dog was upset or scared, he just worked with them.”
The native New Yorker soothed the animals in a voice tinged with a slight Queens accent. Most settled right in. Daniello said he uses no special trick except genuinely loving dogs.
“I just comfort them and rub their chests or bellies,” Daniello said.
Sometimes humans posed with their pets, sometimes not, and many dogs wore festive hats, ribbons or sweaters. Santa cajoled each dog into looking at photographer Ric Walters and his assistant, Robin Harris, who got each dog’s attention with a noisemaker.
During quiet moments, Santa walked out onto the sidewalk and waved at people driving along Court Avenue.
“I was the waving Santa on the corner,” he said. “A lot of people waved back. A lot of people ignored me. One lady talking on her cellphone didn’t see me at all.”
During one lull, Daniello drove home and fetched his own dog, a 4-year-old greyhoundv named Mabel. The retired racing dog snuggled in between Daniello’s long legs for a photo with her person, not fooled by the beard or hat or his unwaveringly bright smile.
Last year, Daniello had a bigger variety of animals who came to call. Along with the dogs, he remembers several cats, a snake and a large lizard.
“The lizard was 2-and-a-half or 3-feet long, yellow and dark brown and very striking looking,” he said. “The woman who brought it pulled it out of her coat.”
Daniello, who got his first dog at age 12, will likely make a repeat appearance as Santa Paws. He just loves dogs.
“I really enjoy them,” he said. “They’re good souls.”
