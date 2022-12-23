PENDLETON — This school year could be shaping up for more than average number of winter weather delays and closures.
"Going from memory, we've had more school delays and closures than in the prior 15 years," Matt Yoshioka, Pendleton School District curriculum director, said.
Snow delayed Pendleton school openings two hours on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
"Seven years ago, we ended up with nine snow closure days," he said. "Two years later, we had 11 closures, and last year five. In the years with nine and 11 snow days, we added days, to meet state instructional hours guidelines."
Dec. 20 was the fifth two-hour delayed start this year, with no closures as yet. From 2000 to 2007, the Pendleton School District endured no snow days or delays, Yoshioka said.
Pendleton's record low temperature of -23 was on Dec. 30, 1968, the same day Washington state's low of -48 was recorded at Winthrop and Mazama. Oregon's coldest temperature reading was -5 at Seneca on Feb. 10, 1933.
Jake Bacon, assistant superintendent of the Hermiston School District, provided snow day closure, delayed start and early release statistics since the 2015-16 school year.
Inclement weather events for 2015-16 numbered two full snow days, one in December and one in January. This jumped to six full days in 2016-17, with three each in December and January, plus three two-hour delays in January and one in February. No inclement weather events occurred in 2017-18. All events in 2018-19 happened in February, when there were five full day closures and two two-hour delays.
Then came the coronavirus pandemic years. The 2019-20 school year experienced one full day closure in December and another in January, followed by a nonweather closure for COVID-19 on March 30. The second pandemic year, 2020-21 was a mixed bag, with a three-hour release on Sept. 14. In February 2021, two weather-related two-hour delays and a full day closure occurred.
In the 2021-22, three inclement weather events happened in January — two full day closures and a two-hour delay. So far in the 2022-23 year, three full day closures have occurred in December. More snow days typically happen in January and February.
