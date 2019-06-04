Second Chances

PENDLETON — Boys arriving at the Homestead come with a lot of baggage — much more than the suitcases or duffel bags they lug into the dormitory.

The typical Homestead Youth and Family Services resident has a difficult past, has gotten in trouble with the law and has a history of dismal academic performance. At first glance, these troubled teenage boys seem unlikely to suddenly start excelling at school and life.

Yet, the boys often catch up to their grade level and even go higher at Homestead, which is part of the Pendleton School District. Ten Homestead residents received diplomas at Saturday’s Pendleton High School commencement ceremony.

The success may seem magical, but Homestead Executive Director Elisa Doebler-Irvine credits a cadre of four devoted teachers, several therapists, personalized support, life skills training and summer school. Homestead, funded by the Oregon Youth Authority, has been around since the 1960s. The school within the facility, however, is funded by the Oregon Department of Education through the Pendleton School District. That partnership started in the mid-1990s.

The director is fiercely protective of the boys and likes that the school isn’t strongly on the community radar. The anonymity gives the residents a chance to reinvent themselves without labels.

When Doebler-Irvine arrived at the facility in 1997, she said, the school and the community had an uneasy relationship. The boys were sometimes judged harshly because of their past behaviors.

“Back in those days, the school didn’t have a great reputation,” she said. “That was a different era in this industry.”

While the boys keep a low profile, she said, they do spend time in the community. At first, they stay at the facility almost all the time, but eventually ease into community life when they are ready to attend class at the high school, work part-time jobs, live with foster families and do service projects around town.

Julie Smith, the district’s special education director, said Homestead averages about 22 boys at any given time. Doebler-Irvine said they generally stay about a year. All are pre-tested and tested again after 90 days. Smith said last year, of the 17 students who stayed more than 90 days, 10 students increased one grade level or more in reading. Nine caught up in math.

“Kids can work through quite a few credits in a year,” Smith said. “Our goal is to get them caught up to their grade level by the time they leave.”

Part of the success comes with a shift in mindset, Smith said.

“Students who come to us don’t believe they can learn,” she said. “With support, they find out they can.”

She said the boys benefit from positive interactions with adults.

“There are a lot of adults looking out after them, which may be new to them,” Smith said. “It is a culture of caring.”

Caring, with a huge dollop of tough love.

“Here, if they have a missing assignment, their loco parentis is right upstairs,” she said.

Much of the learning happens in the Homestead’s daylight basement, where four teachers — Travis Zander, Emily Williams, Tina Williams and Kim Richards — have classrooms. The classrooms are typical with white boards, computers and motivational posters on the walls. Six to nine students sit in desks scattered around every classroom. Each boy starts at his own level and works his way forward in his personalized learning program.

A little room apart from the classrooms, called the think-time room, is a haven for students who feel temporarily overwhelmed. The room has no lock on the door and gives boys space to concentrate and catch their breath.

Veteran teacher Travis Zander helps the students with credit retrieval, determining what they’ve done and helping them fill in the blanks.

“Their learning levels are all over the map,” Doebler-Irvine said. “When they are behind, it’s demoralizing. They are out of step with their peers. Getting caught up gives them a sense of success.”

Zander also runs a leadership class where the boys do community service. Last spring, Homestead residents received an award for regularly maintaining Pendleton’s youth baseball fields. On Thanksgiving, the boys brought Thanksgiving dinner to the Pendleton Warming Station.

“They go out and do good deeds,” Doebler-Irvine said.

The academic work is coupled with counseling and other sessions on everything from handling anger to balancing a checking account.

The boys may be grabbing on to their last real chance for success as an adult, said Smith, who suggested that focusing energy on them now can change a boy’s trajectory. For those who continue on the same unhealthy path, “there is a huge cost to them and to us societally.”

Doebler-Irvine loves to see them find success in the community as they discover their wings.

“It’s a lovely thing to have people see them as the young men they are today,” she said, “and not as their labels.”

———

Contact Kathy Aney at kaney@eastoregonian.com or 541-966-0810.