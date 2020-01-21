PENDLETON —A Milton-Freewater murder defendant may have her case resolved without going to trial.
On Tuesday, Judge William Cramer set a settlement conference date for March 13 in the murder case against Shayla Fawn Record Tsosie.
Record Tsosie, 23, pleaded not guilty to stabbing and killing her boyfriend, Christian Rodriguez-Calvillo, 22, at their Milton-Freewater residence last summer.
The settlement conference will allow the prosecution and defense to present their cases to Cramer and will include the family of Rodriguez-Calvillo to see if the case can be resolved without going to trial.
Record Tsosie's next court date is scheduled for Jan. 30 for a hearing on whether the proof is evident against her or the presumption of guilt is strong.
Judge Christopher Brauer presided over the case's earlier hearings and will preside over the Jan. 30 hearing. Cramer, who typically serves in Grant and Harney counties, will preside over the case's settlement proceedings.
Record Tsosie remains in custody at the Umatilla County Jail.
