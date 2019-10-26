PENDLETON — Quade Winter’s obsession with opera began early.

At age 9 or 10, he started playing the music of dramatist W.S. Gilbert and composer Arthur Sullivan, the team who created such comic operas as “H.M.S. Pinafore” and “The Pirates of Penzance.” Winter, opera singer and composer who died this month at age 68, played their music constantly as a boy growing up in Pendleton.

“He absolutely drove us nuts playing Gilbert and Sullivan,” said Phil Winter, Quade’s older brother. “He played it day and night, night and day.”

Winter eventually parlayed his fixation into a career. Starting with theater at Pendleton High School and the University of Oregon, the operatic tenor eventually sang with San Francisco and Portland opera companies. Later, he performed in Austria, Italy, Canada, Mexico and New York City. He sang with a state-run opera company in Germany for almost 10 years.

Reviewers described him as a big teddy bear of a tenor who possessed a rich, clear voice and perfect pitch.

Winter debuted his first major composition as the result of a boast. When the Ohio Light Opera in the mid-1990s bragged in a publication that the company had performed every one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s works, Winter protested. He contacted the artistic director at Ohio Light Opera and reminded him of a work called “Thespis,” a Gilbert and Sullivan collaboration that had vanished except for two songs. Winter half-jokingly offered to send him a score he had composed for “Thespis.”

“He called my bluff and slated the world premiere for the summer of 1996,” Winter later wrote.

After a successful run, Winter became the theater’s composer in residence.

Winter moved back to Pendleton in 2014 to be near his mother, who was nearing the end of her life. He kept his vocal cords limber by singing with the Pendleton Men’s Chorus, performing with the group until cardiac arrest took his life on Oct. 8. Phil found his brother deceased when he went to pick him up for choir practice. Besides heart problems, Quade struggled with blood cancer and diabetes, say family members.

Not that he talked much about his health.

Phil Winter said his brother lived his life exactly as he wanted. During Quade’s boyhood, he regularly vexed his father, Melvin Winter, with his theater ambitions. Melvin, a local car dealer and former Pendleton mayor, was a no-nonsense, “pull-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps kind of guy” who wanted his four sons to go into business.

“Quade was always different,” Phil said. “He never quite fit the mold.”

The introspective and independent Quade had no interest in sports or business, though he treasured his time as a Boy Scout and enjoyed science.

“He wasn’t just a music nerd,” Phil said. “He loved science and he was a real Jules Verne fan.”

His family adapted to his quirky ways.

“We learned to let Quade be Quade,” he said.

Joyce Hoffman taught Quade in French class at PHS and led a group to France in which he was the only boy with 19 girls.

“He assured me he’d be fine with that,” Hoffman said with a grin.

She remembers Quade as a nice, quiet, average student who stayed off the radar except for acting. He has no official yearbook photo in his junior and senior yearbooks.

Phil’s wife, Boone Winter, met Quade in eighth grade. She remembers the year he ran for school treasurer. His signs read, “E. Quade Winter. Vote for me and I’ll tell you what the E stands for.”

E stands for Edward, but save for his sister Liz Nase who refers to him as “Eddy,” everyone else calls him Quade. Quade, Phil said, was his grandmother’s maiden name.

Those who knew Winter will miss his humor.

“He was easy to be around,” Boone said. “He had a way with words.”

“His sense of humor was very dry,” said Bill Mayclin, who directs the Pendleton Men’s Chorus. “He was so funny.”

During one Men’s Chorus concert, Winter sang his own comic opera composition called “The Audition.” The song describes the gritty, terrifying process of auditioning for an opera role and includes this phrase:

“Your accompanist grins as the music begins,

And it’s clear that he’s totally blotto.

You are simply aghast cause he’s playing too fast

In a key that would kill a castrato.”

Mayclin remembers seeing Winter as a young man singing a lead role in a Czech opera called “Jenufa” in Portland in 1996. Winter, who had sung the part before, had been asked to step in at the last minute after the original singer had to drop out. Mayclin, who directed the PHS choir at the time, leaned over and proudly told his friends, “That guy’s from Pendleton.”

After Winter’s death, the family gifted Mayclin with boxes and boxes of Winter’s music CDs and sheet music, many of his own arrangements and original compositions.

“There are 26 banker boxes — over 300 CDs of opera and musical theater and 21 boxes of opera scores,” Mayclin said.

Mayclin said it may take years to go through them all, but “they’re kind of precious. This stuff just can’t be tossed out.”

There will be no memorial service at Winter’s request. The guys in the Pendleton Men’s Chorus, however, plan to assemble at the Prodigal Son to raise a glass in his honor.