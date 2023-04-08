Sitting Bull, by Caroline Weldon auction

Portrait of Sitting Bull, 1890, by Caroline Weldon. Oil on canvas. This painting from life, thought to be lost, will be offered at Blackwell Auctions, Clearwater, Florida, in March, 2023. The artist's relationship with the Lakota leader was the subject of a 2017 movie.

 Blackwell Auctions/Contributed Photo

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The rare portrait of Lakota leader Sitting Bull (1831-90) that was up for sale at Blackwell Auctions sold for $67,100 on March 18 to a private purchaser from the northeastern United States.

The portrait was one of four paintings of Sitting Bull created by New York artist and activist Caroline Weldon, and is thought to be the only one still in private hands.

