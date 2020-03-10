ONTARIO — Snake River Correctional Institute reported an inmate died in custody on Sunday afternoon, according to a press release.
Wynn Edward Puckey, 27, died at a hospital in Boise, Idaho. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified and the medical examiner will determine cause of death.
Puckey was admitted to Department of Corrections custody on October 24, 2017, from Washington and Marion County. His projected release date was June 23, 2021.
DOC takes all in-custody deaths seriously, the release said, and the agency is responsible for the care and custody of 14,460 individuals who are incarcerated in 14 institutions across the state.
SRCI opened in 1991 and is a multi-custody prison in Ontario that houses approximately 3,000 adults in custody. SRCI is the largest correctional institution in the state.
