Marchers in this weekend’s Solidarity Walk in Pendleton began by remembering the words of a man harassed several days ago by a group of teenagers on the National Mall.

Nathan Phillips, a Vietnam veteran and member of the Omaha Tribe, was mocked in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18 by the boys, mostly white and sporting “Make America Great Again” caps, who were visiting from their Catholic school in Kentucky. As Phillips sang and drummed near the Lincoln Monument, one boy smirked and stood inches away. Others mimicked the man. Phillips continued drumming and singing, appearing calm. The incident sparked outrage on social media.

Solidarity Walk organizer Willa Wallace described the Native American drummer’s response as she spoke to the crowd of almost 50 gathered at Brownfield Park on Sunday.

“Nathan Phillips, in the face of hatred, stayed peaceful in song and prayer,” Wallace said. “He responded without anger, but with wisdom and hope.”

She quoted Phillips as saying afterward, “I wish I could see that mass of young men put that energy into making this country, really, really great.”

Marchers took the thought with them as they walked along Main Street carrying signs. Many used umbrellas to ward off the rain. When they hit Frazer Avenue, the group crossed the street and returned to the park. It was a short, simple statement of unity.

The walk took place a day after women’s marches were held around the country. The Women’s March has recently been mired in controversy for lack of diversity and accusations of anti-semitism.

Wallace said the Solidarity Walk was a separate entity, focused on finding common ground and equality.

In the days leading up to the walk, she described the goal on Facebook.

“We may not agree on everything, but I believe there is an underlying hope for the future which connects us all, that is sacred,” she wrote. “I would like the message we send out through this gesture to be a reflection of a solid core community foundation; a deep respect for all life, gratitude for all lessons, and healing, solidarity and balance. Representing nothing more complicated than that, we walk. Together.”

As the group trekked through town, some passing motorists honked in support.

Participants had varied reasons for coming out on this cold, wet Sunday morning.

Jill Johnson, who walked with her dog, Rascal, carried a sign that said “No hate. No fear. Everyone is welcome here.”

“There’s a lot of really good work to be done and it helps to stand together to do it,” Johnson said.

Josh Walker said he simply had a need to do something.

“If you are paying attention to what’s going on in this country and are not participating in democracy in some way, then you are not awake enough to be part of the change that needs to happen,” Walker said.

The march, he said, was “about unity and coming together.”

Colleen Sanders talked about the tendency for political action to be driven by white, middle class values. That doesn’t sit well with Sanders.

“Solidarity is making sure that the things we are doing benefit everybody, not just some subsection of people who are able to be there,” Sanders said. “We’re here to make sure that the tide raises all boats.”