HERMISTON — The Oregon State Police are offering a reward for any information leading to a prosecution for a hit-and-run crash that killed a Hermiston woman in 2019, according to a press release.
Antonia Cobarubias was killed Aug. 31, 2019, at about 2:30 a.m. on Highway 395 near Sherrell Chevrolet, in a hit-and-run crash while she was walking along the road pushing a shopping cart. She was 41 years old.
State police believe the vehicle is a 1996 to 2000 Honda, possibly a Civic model, with aftermarket features and effects, the release stated. A passenger-side mirror and a dark red bumper had been left behind at the scene.
Oregon State Police is requesting anyone with information regarding this deadly hit and run crash to contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-0776 or by dialing *OSP from your mobile phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.