PENDLETON — After going through its usual checkup with the Oregon Health Authority last year, the Umatilla County Public Health Department was praised at Wednesday’s board of commissioners meeting for the results of its findings.
The Oregon Health Authority comprehensively reviews local public health authorities every three years to assess compliance with state and federal standards, along with providing an overall department evaluation and recommended improvements.
“Congrats to you and to the staff,” Umatilla County Chair John Shafer told Public Health Director Joe Fiumara at the end of the presentation. “You’ve clearly done an amazing job.”
Umatilla County’s department was reviewed in July and August of last year, and though there were and still are needed improvements, Danna Drum, the strategic partnerships lead with the Oregon Health Authority, was complimentary while presenting the findings.
“Overall, I think this was a good review,” she said. “I expect all of the improvements still needing to be made, will be.”
Drum commended the commissioners for their support and commitment to public health in the county, while also pointing to the county’s ability to communicate internally and collaborate around the state as a strength.
Among those successful collaborations is the Nurse-Family Program partnership with Morrow County, which Drum highlighted for its success since being implemented in 2012.
The program pairs a registered nurse with a first-time mother of any age before they are 28 weeks into their pregnancy. The nurse will then meet and advise the family throughout the first two years of the child’s life.
According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, the program has served 141 mothers across the two counties since it was implemented. Two-thirds of those mothers were back at work after the two years concluded, which Drum said is higher than national and state averages, and all 141 mothers in the program initiated breastfeeding.
Drum also praised the department’s work in developing partnerships that improved access to reproductive services in the county, along with updating and implementing protocols for sexually transmitted diseases.
The county was also credited with continuing to build support for tobacco-free environment policies, which Drum said is continuing the county’s progress toward instituting a tobacco retail license policy.
When it came to the needed improvements, many have already been made, Drum said, and most were administrative or regarded data collection and storage.
One of the greater challenges facing the department, noted by the Oregon Health Authority, is problems in maintaining staff numbers, especially in monitoring the health and safety of the county’s food, pools and lodging.
Drum said she’s worked with Fiumara and the department has done its best at prioritizing its work despite the staffing challenges. Drum said the Oregon Health Authority has granted the county a six-month extension on portions of its review due to these challenges, and if the challenges persist, she’ll work with Fiumara on the next step at that point.
While the review highlights more work needed to be done by Fiumara and his department, he was grateful for the feedback.
“We look forward to this review,” Fiumara said to some chuckles from the commissioners and members of the audience. “I’m serious. It’s our chance to see what we did wrong and where we need to improve.”
