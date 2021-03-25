PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two brothers have been arrested in Oregon on federal charges of participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6., the FBI said on Wednesday, March 24.
Matthew Klein, 24, was arrested March 23 in Sherwood and his brother, 21-year-old Jonathanpeter Klein, was arrested the same day near Heppner, the agency said. Both face charges in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia for their role in the Capitol breach. Those charges include conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct.
The brothers made an initial court appearance in Portland on March 23 and remain in custody. The case is being transferred to Washington, D.C., for further proceedings, the FBI said.
The brothers are the first people in Oregon to be charged in relation to the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Attempts to reach an attorney for the brothers were unsuccessful.
Jonathanpeter Klein has described himself as a Proud Boy, and he was photographed on Jan. 5 with his brother while wearing a Proud Boy PDX shirt, according to the FBI. PDX is a common abbreviation for Portland, Oregon.
The photo helped law enforcement identify the brothers, who were also captured on video the following day during the Capitol riots.
More than 300 people have been charged in connection to the riot. Authorities have said they believe at least 100 more could face charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.