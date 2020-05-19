SALEM — Alex Spenser and Nick Heuertz continued to battle neck and neck Tuesday night in the Democratic primary for Oregon's 2nd Congressional District, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's website.
Spenser, a writer, campaign strategist and motivational speaker from Klamath Falls, received 32.26% of the votes as of 9 p.m., outpacing Heuertz, a Central Point resident, who has garnered 30.78% of the vote.
Chris Vaughn is a distant third with 18.31%.
As of 9 p.m., 49,176 votes had been counted in the race.
Cliff Bentz won the GOP primary, securing a spot in the November's general election.
Bentz, a former state senator, won the race with nearly 34% of the vote with 70% of precincts reporting. Former state representative Knute Buehler finished second.
Rep. Greg Walden, the only Republican in the state’s congressional delegation, is not running for a 12th term.
The 2nd Congressional District spans a massive area in Oregon stretching from the Idaho border to the Cascades, and from Washington to California. Jackson County is in the southwestern-most part of the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.