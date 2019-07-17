BAKER CITY — Raynmon Haze Garcia, the 21-year-old man who set the fire that destroyed a block of historic buildings in Huntington in late May, pleaded guilty to arson and reckless burning on Tuesday in Baker County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 55 months in prison.
Garcia, of 390 E. Jefferson St. in Huntington, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson and one count of reckless burning. He was sentenced to 37 months in prison on the first-degree arson charge and 18 months on the second-degree arson charge.
The reckless burning charge is a misdemeanor and does not carry prison time, according to a press release from District Attorney Matt Shirtcliff.
Garcia was originally charged with two counts of first-degree arson, but one of the charges was reduced to second-degree arson, as required under Oregon law, because one of the buildings was not regularly used when Garcia lit the fire on May 23. The Streamliner Lounge and Howell’s Cafe had not been open for about one year prior to the fire, according to the press release.
A restitution hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 4. According to the press release, restitution could be “well in excess of $100,000.”
Shirtcliff said the victims will prepare records of their losses, including loss of the buildings and the loss of their abilities to operate their businesses, for the restitution hearing.
A judgment will be established by the court and a payment plan will be developed that Garcia must follow to pay some part of whatever income he makes toward paying off the debt, Shirtcliff said.
Garcia was eager to settle the case and that is partly why the restitution hearing will take place later, Shirtcliff said.
Garcia had been moved to the Grant County Jail at Canyon City after he damaged a sprinkler head in his Baker County Jail cell, Shirtcliff said.
Prosecuting Garcia for the damage, which was a misdemeanor, would have delayed resolution of the arson cases, Shirtcliff said. Instead, Garcia decided to plead guilty to the arson charges and to be sentenced Tuesday, and the state dropped the pending charges related to damage at the jail.
