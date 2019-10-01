BEND — Authorities are investigating an alleged hate crime against a Portland man on China Hat Road outside of Bend.
The man, identified only as Michael, says he and his dog were attacked and his Jeep vandalized with swastikas and a racial slur while he was camping recently in Central Oregon.
The fundraising page the man set up to raise money after the alleged attack features photos of a cut above his eye and a heavily damaged cellphone case.
“Michael, a survivor of childhood trauma, previous hate crimes, armed robbery, and PTSD is managing anxiety and depression, and would like to seek therapy,” the page reads.
As of Monday, the page had raised more than twice his goal of $2,000.
The crowdfunding website froze donations over the weekend in the face of criticisms, the man wrote. He said the site asked him to provide the site documentation of the alleged attack.
On Monday, sheriff’s Capt. Deron McMaster confirmed the office’s detective unit is investigating the alleged incident, but said they were no closer to confirming any of the details than when a third party first tipped off the office.
Detectives have only been able to communicate with the man through messages on the GoFundMe site.
“Unfortunately, any information we have is the information that he put out there. We haven’t been able to interview him at all,” McMaster said. “Basically, all we know is what’s posted on that GoFundMe.”
The sheriff’s office identified the man as Michael Olson, an African American male, in a release. The office didn’t know when the alleged incident took place, McMaster said.
Officers with the Portland Police Bureau recently went to a residence associated with the man, but were unable to find him.
“We take victims at face-value and go from there,” McMaster said.
