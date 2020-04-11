Name: Longhorn Plectritis
Scientific Name: Plectritis macrocera
Spring has definitely arrived, and native plants are now in bloom, mainly in lower elevations. The smooth buttercup is blooming near Deadman Pass, and a variety of plants are blooming along the Columbia. At Twin Sisters, just across the Washington line on Highway 730, some pink phlox was putting on a show, along with balsamroot, red dock, and the promise of more to come. The return drive back to Highway 37 was lined with antelope bitterbrush in full bloom with their bright yellow flowers.
The visit to Twin Sisters was crowded so we didn’t linger there, but did take the attached photo of a plant that probably nobody there even noticed. Plectritis macrocera is an annual plant, sprouting from seed each year. It has an attractive cluster of flowers, but it takes a very close look to realize that. Each plant has a single stem about 3 inches high, and a few leaves about 1 inch long. The individual flowers are usually white, funnel-shaped, slender, only about a quarter of an inch long with five tiny lobes around the top. At the base of each flower is a round-tipped spur, which is hidden in the flower cluster.
Plectritis is in the Valarian plant family, named for the Roman Emperor Valarian. Plectritis is probably based on the Greek word “plektos,” for “plaited,” which is believed to refer to the complex structure of the cluster of flowers. The name macrocera is from “macro” for large, and “cera” for horned, probably referring to the spur at the base of the flower. Compared to the tiny flowers, the spur is nearly as large.
